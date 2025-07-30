New signing speaks of pride, ambition and writing “our own history” after completing move to Wearside

Granit Xhaka says Sunderland are “back where this club needs to be” after completing his move to Wearside – and insists he’s ready to lead the next chapter of the Black Cats’ journey in the top-flight.

The 32-year-old midfielder arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a high-profile £17million deal, signing a three-year contract and becoming one of the most experienced players in Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad.

Speaking after his signing was confirmed, Xhaka said he felt an instant connection with the club’s project and the energy around the team. “I’m very proud to be here. When I spoke to the Club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have. It’s exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling.”

The Switzerland captain brings more than a decade of top-flight experience, including spells with Arsenal and Leverkusen, where he played a key role in his former club’s invincible Bundesliga title-winning campaign. His arrival has been viewed as a major statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the Sunderland hierarchy.

But for Xhaka, it’s not just about profile – it’s about building something meaningful on Wearside. “We are back to where this Club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel that I’m ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well. We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don’t think this will be a big problem. It’s been a long time to wait, but I’m here now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Xhaka will wear the number 34 shirt at the Stadium of Light and is expected to feature prominently in Sunderland’s midfield this season as the club looks to establish itself back in the Premier League.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Shortly before kick-off at the MKM Stadium, fresh reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Black Cats are ready to rival Wolves for the Morocco international, who is valued at around £23million.

Adli, who can play across the front line but has often featured off the left, is seen as a potential solution in a position Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen following Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury and the collapse of a move for Armand Laurienté.

