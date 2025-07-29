Granit Xhaka lands on Wearside ahead of £17m Sunderland move with medical and deal now imminent

Granit Xhaka has landed in the North East ahead of completing a stunning transfer to Sunderland – with an official announcement now imminent.

The 32-year-old Swiss international is set to become the Black Cats’ eighth signing of a remarkable summer window, joining from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £13million, rising to £17million with add-ons.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano shared an image of Xhaka arriving with his agent José Noguera and brother Ragip Xhaka on Monday evening, confirming that the midfielder will undergo a medical on Tuesday before putting pen to paper on a three-year deal. Sky Sports have also shared footage of the player arriving in the North East.

The move marks a return to English football for Xhaka, who made 297 appearances for Arsenal over seven seasons, winning two FA Cups and captaining the club during his time at the Emirates. He joined Leverkusen in 2023 and played a key role in their historic Bundesliga triumph under Xabi Alonso.

Xhaka’s imminent arrival takes Sunderland’s summer spending to around £114million, though the club has recouped approximately £37million from the sales of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund and Tommy Watson to Brighton.

Only the Premier League’s traditional top six have spent more so far this window – underlining Sunderland’s ambition under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Régis Le Bris and new sporting director Florent Ghisolfi as they prepare for top-flight football.

Xhaka will join Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava and Noah Sadiki as part of a transformed Sunderland squad looking to defy the odds in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship last season. The club is yet to formally confirm the deal, but with the player now on Wearside and a contract agreed, an announcement could follow within the next 24 hours.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.

