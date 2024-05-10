Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland boss is in dialogue with the club’s owners and believes he will return to the club one day

Gus Poyet has dropped a strong hint that he is interested in the Sunderland head coach vacancy, confirming that he has been in dialogue with Juan Sartori and saying that he hopes to return to the club one day.

Poyet is currently a free agent after his spell as manager of the Greek national team came to an end earlier this year. The Uruguayan came close to a sensational return to the club before Lee Johnson’s arrival, but had reservations over dropping down to League One and the club’s recruitment structure.

He has stayed in regular dialogue with Satori, a minority shareholder but with a presence on the board. Sunderland’s search for a new head coach is progressing but as of yet a final decision has not been made.

“I am always in contact with Sunderland,” Poyet told Free Bets.

“Everybody knows one of the owners is Juan Sartori from Uruguay and we are very close. We speak monthly, so I have been in contact over the last 3 months. It's something that will happen. When? It depends on many things, but it's nice that after you leave a place, a few years later they go back and think, 'maybe it wasn't that bad, maybe we had a good time with him!'

“I loved my time at Sunderland, it brought me such huge highs,” he added.

“Doing what we did together, that miracle salvation. On top of that, when you're the manager of Sunderland and beat Newcastle the three games that you play, that's it, it doesn't matter, you get such love from the fans. I'll always be attached to Sunderland, not just for what we did, but also because of the owners. My contract with Greece ended on 31st of March, whether we qualified for the Euros or not so I'm free to talk to people. I've had calls from South America, I said at this point in my career I wouldn't want to coach in South America, if I don't have a job in two years, maybe I would go, but right now I would prefer if possible to stay within Europe.”

Though Sunderland’s strategy and focus on recruiting young players is likely to remain in place over the course of the summer, Poyet believes some more experience in the squad could be vital. He says consistency over the course of a full season will be vital if Sunderland are to push for a play-off place after a disappointing 16th-placed finish this time around.

“It's clear what the project is, it's clear what the owners are trying to achieve,” he said.

“They have the specific recruitment on top talented young players, trying to play a certain type of football. The previous season they came very close with Tony Mowbray.

“This season has been a bit up and down, I think the summer is key. Best example is Ipswich. The easiest way (often not possible) is through money. Be like Man City, Real Madrid, buy the best. The other way like Brighton or Ipswich. You create something, you believe and if you're good enough, you achieve it.

“Sunderland has great young players but will need to commit to one approach, at the minute they're in between the two approaches above. I love young players, they give you something, their ability to learn and take on coaching, their stamina, they want to play but sometimes they're a bit up and down and an older player is more consistent. Normally a good mix gives you a better chance.

“I think if somebody leaves this summer, they need to replace them. Consistency [is what they need]. It's very important the understanding of the football remains the same no matter who comes in. If not, the players lose momentum. Sunderland need consistency, in the Championship as you as you get consistency, you're going to be up there. From 10th to 6th can sometimes be a matter of 3 or 4 points.