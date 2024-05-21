Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Championship rivals are closing on the appointment of a new head coach

Paul Heckingbottom is emerging as one of the frontrunners as Plymouth Argyle close in on the appointment of a new boss.

Sunderland's Championship rivals are searching for a new head coach after the dismissal of Ian Foster in the closing stages of the campaign, with the former England youth boss replacing Steven Schumacher after his switch to Stoke City. Director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell took the team for the final weeks of the campaign as they narrowly avoided relegation, but the search for Foster's permanent successor is now stepping up.

The Telegraph report that an appointment is likely later this week, and that Heckingbottom is set to be interviewed. Plymouth have made Championship experience a key part of their criteria, and Heckingbottom is an appealing candidate having won promotion with Sheffield United in the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Sunderland academy defender had been heavily linked with the vacancy on Wearside earlier this summer, but talks did not progress past the initial stages. He was also considered for the vacancy following Tony Mowbray's departure but the role eventually was given to Michael Beale. Plymouth were also interested in Liam Rosenior following his shock sacking by Hull City, but that now appears unlikely to progress. Hull remain intent on appointing former Hamburg and Stuttgart coach Tim Walter, though a deal has not yet been finalised.