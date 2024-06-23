Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s new head coach Régis Le Bris has penned a message to supporters after his appointment

Sunderland’s new head coach Régis Le Bris' says he is “honoured” to be joining the North East club.

The 48-year-old former FC Lorient man was appointed as the Black Cats new boss on Saturday after signing a three-year deal at the Academy of Light.

The Frenchman delivered a message to fans after taking control from interim head coach Mike Dodds, who was appointed after the sacking of Michael Beale last February.

“I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city,” Le Bris said. “I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.

"All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn. The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy.