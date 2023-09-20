Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland came through a major test at Blackburn Rovers to climb into the play-off positions and secure a third consecutive win for the first time since promotion to the Championship.

Jack Clarke's penalty gave his side the lead in a first half in which Blackburn excelled with their passing and movement, Harry Leonard scoring a deserved equaliser ten minutes before the break.

Dan Neil restored Sunderland's advantage with a fine effort just before half time, and a stunning finish from Clarke on the break secured the three points.

Blackburn had continued to carve out chances in the second half and for much of the game they troubled Tony Mowbray's side more than any have managed in the early stages of the season, but the visitors were able to stand firm and keep the momentum building.

Sunderland came into the game in good form and full of confidence, but Mowbray had warned of his former team's quality in possession and they showed that from the off, finding gaps in the Sunderland shape at ease.

They created their first openings when Hedges and Leonard struck efforts the bar, the latter leaving Patterson scrambling with his back-post volley. Only some sensational last ditch-defending kept the scores level in the minutes that followed, Ballard denying a certain goal as he flew into block Moran's effort from a matter of yards, before then dropping onto the line to head Szmodic's goalbound effort over the bar.

Though the clear chances began to slow a little for the hosts, when Sunderland's penalty was awarded it was against the run of play to an extent. Though Clarke was moving back away from goal there was no doubt about the decision, the winger beating Hedges to a loose ball and clearly being caught in the Blackburn player's follow through. He quickly seized the ball and struck his penalty straight down the middle of the goal.

Most of Sunderland's players had gone over the touchline for instructions in the interim, reflecting how the game had largely gone. Only an excellent intervention from Jobe in the six-yard box prevented a rapid equaliser, but that was on the way. The frustration for Sunderland was that it came as Ballard was off the field receiving treatment, and they were also adamant that Leonard was offside as he stooped to meet a cross at the back post.

Though controversial the goal was deserved, but Sunderland were beginning to find their feet in the game and were starting to offer a regular threat in pinching possession and then breaking forward in numbers. They got their reward in stoppage time when a corner dropped to Dan Neil on the edge of the box, the midfielder smartly nudging the ball past his marker before driving an effort into the bottom corner on his weaker foot.

Blackburn started the second half much as they had the first, denied only by another strong Ballard bloc and a strong Anthony Patterson save as he palmed Travis' long-range effort wide of the post.

Sunderland steadied and began to find openings on the break, a superb contest starting to swing from end to end. The better chances continued to fall the hosts even as Mowbray's side looked lively on the break, Moran and then Hyam both firing over the bar from promising positions inside the box before substitute Markanday struck the foot of the post.

The Black Cats needed one moment, though, to double their advantage. Neil pounced well on a loose pass out from the back, playing the ball into Pritchard who then slid in Clarke. From there it all about the winger, dancing past two defenders and the goalkeeper before rolling the ball into the bottom corner, a superb finish to a clever counter-attacking goal.

Though Blackburn continued to move the ball well the third goal took much of the wind out of their sails, and Sunderland were able to wind down the clock and secure the win.

Blackburn Rovers XI: Pears; Brittain; Hyam, Carter, Pickering; Wharton (Garrett, 72), Moran (Telalovic, 83), Travis (Rankin-Costello, 57); Hedges (Markanday, 57), Szmodics, Leonard (Dolan, 57)

Subs: Wahlstedt, Hill, Dolan, Wharton, Telalovic, Edmondson

Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins; Neil, Jobe; Ba, Pritchard (Aouchiche, 90), Clarke; Burstow (Roberts, 63)

Subs: Bishop, Luis Hemir, Taylor, Aouchiche, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Watson

Bookings: Travis, 30 Wharton, 45 Leonard, 49 Pritchard, 71 Garrett, 76 Ba, 86 Rankin-Costello, 90 Ballard, 90