Dennis Cirkin, who has recently returned from a concussion injury, and Joe Anderson both played the full 90 minutes for Graeme Murty’s side, while Niall Huggins was set to start before injuring his hamstring in the pre-match warm-up.

Second-half goals from Ellis Taylor and Ben Middlemas gave the young Black Cats all three points, after Tom Watson’s opener and an equaliser from Forest’s Oli Hammond in the first 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland saw more of the ball for large spells of the match, with Watson looking bright in the early exchanges on the left flank.

Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The 16-year-old winger opened the scoring with 10 minutes on the clock when he latched onto an excellent lofted pass from Marshall Burke in midfield, before cutting inside and beating goalkeeper Aaron Bott with a low finish at the near post.

Sunderland could have doubled their lead when Harry Gardiner stabbed a low effort just wide five minutes later, yet the momentum quickly turned In Forest’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Cats defender Zak Johnson was dispossessed in the right-back position, before visiting midfielder Oliver Hammond was sent through on goal and beat goalkeeper Daniel Cameron, who got a hand on the effort, with a low shot.

Hammond then saw another effort saved by Cameron seven minutes later as Sunderland withstood a spell of pressure before half-time.

Cameron was called into action to deny Hammond again at the start of the second half, before Sunderland retook control of proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Black Cats took the lead in the 64th minute when Middlemas’ chipped pass was emphatically volleyed home by Taylor inside the Forest box.

Middlemas then secured the points seven minutes from time with a fine long-range effort from the edge of the area.

Sunderland’s final game of the season will come later this month when they’ll face West Brom away from home on Monday, April 17.

Sunderland U21s XI: Cameron, Johnson, Crompton, Anderson, Cirkin, Burke, Middlemas, Watson, Kelly, Taylor, Gardiner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad