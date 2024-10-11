How Sunderland's Championship away attendances compare to Leeds United, Middlesbrough and other rivals so far this season

By Georgia Goulding
Published 10th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 09:09 BST

How the Championship away attendance table looks so far this 2024/25 season.

Sunderland boast the top spot in the Championship table as the international break unfolds. Following their strong start to the season, the Black Cats lead the pack with 19 points, ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference.

Following their 2-2 draw against Leeds United last time out, Sunderland will return to action against Hull City as they push to keep their strong stance in the top section of the table. Promotion is the main priority for Régis Le Bris and his side but there is the glaring opportunity of a title to push for as well.

However, the promotion fight this season is already shaping up to be tough, with the Blades, Burnley and West Brom all breathing down Sunderland’s necks. Leeds United and Watford are also just three points behind the two at the top of the pile.

The Black Cats will need to rely on their loyal supporters to be their 12th man in the tough games coming up and their home support has been as unwavering as ever. But how does the travelling Sunderland crowd compare to the rest of the league? Using data collected by websites Football Fan Banter and The 72, we’ve listed the average away attendances for each Championship club so far this season.

Average away attendance: 902

1. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 902 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 980

2. Millwall

Average away attendance: 980 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,132

3. Hull City

Average away attendance: 1,132 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,168

4. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 1,168 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSunderland
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice