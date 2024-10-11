Sunderland boast the top spot in the Championship table as the international break unfolds. Following their strong start to the season, the Black Cats lead the pack with 19 points, ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference.

Following their 2-2 draw against Leeds United last time out, Sunderland will return to action against Hull City as they push to keep their strong stance in the top section of the table. Promotion is the main priority for Régis Le Bris and his side but there is the glaring opportunity of a title to push for as well.

However, the promotion fight this season is already shaping up to be tough, with the Blades, Burnley and West Brom all breathing down Sunderland’s necks. Leeds United and Watford are also just three points behind the two at the top of the pile.

The Black Cats will need to rely on their loyal supporters to be their 12th man in the tough games coming up and their home support has been as unwavering as ever. But how does the travelling Sunderland crowd compare to the rest of the league? Using data collected by websites Football Fan Banter and The 72 , we’ve listed the average away attendances for each Championship club so far this season.