Huge boost for Doncaster Rovers ahead of Sunderland Stadium of Light clash

Sunderland host Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday and the play-off hopefuls have been handed a big fitness boost.

The Doncaster Free Press report midfielder Ben Whiteman is fit and available for selection having returned to training from an ankle injury.

Lee Cattermole in action against Ben Whiteman during the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

He had been out of action for a month but could make his return against Sunderland on Friday.

Going into the game the Black Cats are third in the table, two points behind second place Barnsley with a game in hand.

Doncaster occupy the final play-off spot ahead of a big weekend of League One fixtures.

And manager Grant McCann has been handed a further boost, with John Marquis also having been passed fit having completed the concussion recovery protocol.

The Doncaster Free Press report: “The striker returned to training earlier this week and is expected to return to the starting XI on Friday.

“One player who will not be part of the squad for the trip to the Stadium of Light is defender Tom Anderson.

“The centre half suffered a calf injury in training last week which kept him out of the win over Plymouth.”

Jack Ross is hoping to have several players back available, with Lee Cattermole pushing for a first team recall after an ankle injury.