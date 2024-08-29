Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland work on a number of deals.

Sunderland are facing further competition in their attempts to land Tom Cannon amid reports Leicester City are hoping to secure a fee of £10m for the Republic of Ireland striker.

The Black Cats are hoping for a productive end to the summer transfer window and are said to be closing in on a £3.5m deal for Serbian youngster Milan Aleksić and a season-long loan deal for Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samedi. However, a striker remains high on the agenda for the Stadium of Light hierarchy and long-term target Alexandre Mendy has continued to drop a big hint he is ready for a move away from French club Caen with a cryptic social media post after previously stating his desire to join the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent interview with SportaCaen.fr, he said: “My will has not changed, Sunderland has not withdrawn. Sunderland is always ready to welcome me and I am always ready to join Sunderland. I am waiting. With my family, we have planned. It is especially hard for my loved ones. We live in boxes. My head is in Sunderland. I do not see myself cheating while I have never cheated for the club. I have always given everything..

Mendy is not the only striker said to be on Sunderland’s radar as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion and there were widespread reports suggesting the Black Cats had lodged a £5m bid for Leicester striker Cannon after Foxes boss Steve Cooper hinted the former Everton frontman could be allowed to leave the Premier League newcomers before Friday night’s 10am deadline.

Speaking last week, he told the Leicester Mercury: “I can better answer that when we know what the squad will end up looking like. For sure Tom’s a good young player who has a future in front of him. It’s our jobs as managers to put the best team out to win games, but it’s also to make sure we put the right programmes on for the younger players. We will do that with Tom. What that looks like at the moment I don’t know, but he’s very much part of today’s work. Until things change, that’s how it will be. But I’m probably better to answer that one closer to the end of the window.”

Sheffield United, Norwich City and Luton Town were believed to be Sunderland’s main competition in the race to sign Cannon - but Football Insider have now claimed Championship rivals Hull City have come to the table with a £5m offer for the striker and view Cannon as an ideal addition to their forward ranks after they failed to score more than one goal in any of their four league fixtures. The report also states Leicester are ‘holding out for a fee in the region of £7m’ and that means a number of Cannon’s suitors still have work to do if they are to secure a deadline-beating deal over the next 48 hours. However, even that figure may not be enough after journalist Alan Nixon claimed the Foxes ‘are hoping for a bid up to £10 million but may have to take less’.