'I think...' - Mike Dean delivers verdict on Sunderland penalty call vs Burnley - disagrees with Don Goodman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean has delivered a clear verdict on Sunderland’s second penalty against Burnley on Friday.
The two teams played out a goalless draw in the Championship, but the contest wasn’t without drama, with Sunderland awarded two penalties, which were both taken by Wilson Isidor and saved by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the second half.
Isidor looked to have been tripped outside of the box for the first penalty before falling into the area. For the second, left-back Dennis Cirkin was clearly taken down. However, co-commentator Don Goodman questioned the decision during the game whilst performing his duties for Sky Sports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.