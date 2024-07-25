Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Poveda became Sunderland’s third summer signing on Wednesday evening

Ian Poveda has revealed how the influence of Sunderland’s hierarchy was key to his decision to sign for the club amid significant interest from other clubs in the division and across Europe.

Poveda was a free agent after his Leeds United contract expired and had been widely expected to sign at Sheffield Wednesday, where he enjoyed a hugely successful loan in the second half of last season.

Sunderland instead managed to complete an audacious swoop for the 24-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract with the club holding the option to trigger a fourth automatically. In his first interview with club media, Poveda said the influence of head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was particularly key.

He said: “The move came through Stuart Harvey, head of recruitment, and I just feel like the love behind the club, through Kristjaan and Stuart himself, the manager.

“I've also known Stuart English [head of coaching] from a really young age - when I was about 15 - I feel like I have the right people supporting me and just wanting the best for me. The love that I had, especially from Stuart Harvey, that is just something I can't really describe. All I want to do is get on the pitch and play for Sunderland. The stadium, the fans, I've played here a couple of times - I've seen how full it gets and how the fans get behind the team. I feel good and I just want to help the club restore its glory. I don't feel like we should be in the Championship and I fully believe the project. So here I am.”

Poveda says he is a better player for his experience at Wednesday, a club who he says he has nothing but good things to say about. “I think I know the division really well [now],” he said.

“Especially the last six months at Sheffield Wednesday and what I did over there to help them and the help they gave me as well. I really enjoyed my time over there and I have nothing but good things to say about the club and about the fans and the manager there. I'm really happy with how things went there.