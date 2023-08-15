Sunderland are expecting another large crowd against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

Despite losing their opening two league games against Ipswich Town at home and Preston North End at Deepdale, ticket sales for this weekend's clash against the Millers have remained strong.

Sunderland have sold 35,211 tickets as of 9:40am on Tuesday morning ahead of Rotherham United's visit to Wearside on Saturday with a large portion of that number occupied by season card holders. 37,332 seats have been made available in total to home fans so far.

The 35,211 figure does not include away fans, with Rotherham expected to bring decent numbers from Yorkshire, and corporate seats, meaning the attendance at the Stadium of Light will likely be north of 40,000 again.