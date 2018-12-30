In-form Sunderland striker admits he is unsure what the future holds

In-demand and in-form Andrew Nelson is relishing his loan spell at Darlington but admits he is unsure where his future lies beyond this month.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in four appearances, including a brace in their 2-1 win over Ashton United and Darlington are keen to extend his loan.

Nelson is on a 28-day loan at the National League North outfit, with the striker expected to be sent out on loan higher up the league pyramid in January.

There are clubs in England and Scotland keen to take Nelson - pleased to be playing regularly after a nasty injury in pre-season - on loan until the end of the season.

Nelson said: "I’m waiting to hear back from Sunderland to see what they say, until then I can’t really say much.

"I haven’t got a plan going forward until this 28-day period is up.

"All I want to do is enjoy my football, score goals and do well.

"That could be anywhere, it could be in the Football League or in the Conference North, wherever as long as I’m playing football I’m happy," he told the Northern Echo.

Nelson added: "Pre-season was a good opportunity with the club being relegated to League One, spaces opened up and I’d had a good loan spell at Falkirk last season, so I was hoping that would work in my favour.

"But football is football and it doesn’t always go the way you plan it.

"I got injured – I dislocated three toes and tore a ligament in my foot - and then had setback after setback. It was a fair tackle, but I went over on my toes. It was awful. It was the worst pain I’ve ever been in.

"I’m on the last year of my contract, I need to see what they want to do with us. I’m 21 now and getting to the point where I need to start playing senior football.

"In the meantime I’m at Darlington and I want to do my best, I want to get my fitness up and I want to score."