Jack Clarke's agent has said that the winger might well leave the club this summer.

Clarke is represented by the former Sunderland, Leeds United and Republic of Ireland left back Ian Harte, who told the 'No Tippy Tappy Football' podcast that his departure in the summer window would 'hopefully' happen.

Sunderland turned down two bids from Serie A side Lazio in the January window and Harte said that Clarke would continue to give everything for the shirt for the rest of the campaign.

“There was a couple of bids that come in from Lazio, Sunderland didn't feel like wanted to sell the player in the January window," Harte said.

“The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is [playing] fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists. But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in good place.

“Sunderland, it's a good footballing team. It's a young group of players with a new manager and yeah, it's exciting to watch. I think it's going to be difficult to try and get into the playoffs but we'll have to wait and see what they can do.

“Last summer Burnley came in and bid to Sunderland to try and take Jack," he added.

"Sunderland didn't feel the valuation was high enough and they turned it down. So, yeah, I think to players, obviously, being an ex player like myself, you just got to go out and focus on what you're getting paid to do, go out and perform for the team, which Jack has done. He's got 14 goals this season, four assists.

“It's flattering when big Italian teams are coming in and looking at a player like Jack, but the bread and butter is you've got to go out and do it week and week out at Sunderland and hopefully he’ll continue to do that.”

Clarke has two-and-a-half years to run on his current contract but talks over an extension have stalled, hence why a summer move is possible if Sunderland fail to go on and win promotion. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said after the transfer window that more talks over a new deal were possible, but admitted that there might be a decision to make in the next window.

"I think we've got a changing room full of players who believe they can play in the Premier League, can be part of it with Sunderland, but ultimately they've got ambition and we shouldn't shy away from applauding that." he said.

"Every player has their own journey, I don't think there's ever a necessity to sell a player or for a player to move - it's just trying to find the right sweet spot for everybody. I don't think it's a situation where Jack would have to move in the summer, but eventually if you don't sign a new contract it starts to run down and eventually you're a free agent. I'm sure Jack doesn't want to go through that two-year period and neither do we, so it's just around discussing a contract, seeing where those parameters are at, and then seeing where the market is at with regards to what opportunities there may be for him to move on at some point."

Clarke himself recently told Sky Sports after the January window closed that he was still 'loving every minute' at the club.

“I am happy to be here,” Clarke said.