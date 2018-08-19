Jack Ross admits Sunderland may not sign another forward

Jack Ross doesn't anticipate any new signings arriving this week and admits it is a fine balancing act when it comes to building his ideal squad.

Sunderland thrashed Scunthorpe United 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, Max Power, Josh Maja and Chris Maguire with the goals as Ross' side demolished their League One rivals.

Ross still hopes to add another striker to his squad before the loan deadline on August 31 but he is happy with the performance levels of his current squad.

Maja now has three goals in three starts to relieve the pressure slightly on Sunderland adding further attacking options to the squad.

Sunderland's attacking play was impressive, with their flair, creativity and fluidity leaving Scunthorpe floored.

Sunderland have Charlie Wyke to return at the end of the month, with loan signing Jerome Sinclair back next month from his hamstring injury.

When asked whether Maja's form and the overall impressive attacking display lessened the need to bring in another striker, Ross said: "Every game that goes by, we get closer to players

coming back.

"Every game that goes by we keep picking up points, it is a difficult question to answer because I don't think you know how the season will pan out in terms of players being available.

"What I do know is what we have had available has been fantastic, the performance levels and response to what we have asked them to do.

"Josh is judged as a striker on how many times he hits the back of the net and three in three is a fantastic start."

On whether there would be any business this week, Ross added: "I don't anticipate any at the moment but I have said that previously.

"On my side it is such a busy week that all my work is focused on preparing for these two games and that the players have an understanding of what we will face and what we need to do

to win the games.

"To begin with, we were pleased to win this game. At this stage of the season, what we are trying to build.

"It is important we started the season positively, the manner of the performance - first half in particular - was very good.

"Josh, I was a little bit critical of him in his appearance in the week [against Sheffield Wednesday], it was a learning curve for him.

"Mentally he was a wee bit off it, coming off the bench.

"I was pleased in how he responded, in that area, where he scored his goal, he moved it so quickly and causes problems for the goalkeeper.

"You can't ask anymore of him in terms of his contribution to the season so far."

Sunderland face Gillingham away on Wednesday night before the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Away from the striker situation, Ross admits if everybody was fit then he would be happy with his options elsewhere in the team.

Ross said: "It is a difficult thing for us because if you look at our squad if we had everybody fit, then I would probably say yes.

"I include players like Aiden [McGeady] and Duncan [Watmore] in that, in wide areas you could argue we could do with maybe another one in an attacking sense.

"But when those two are fit, then no. It is a real balancing act at the moment. I am loathe to have my squad too big, it dilutes what you are trying to do.

"Again, it is being content with what I have got and make sure we get the best out of them and then when we get these players back we will be even stronger."