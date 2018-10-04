Jack Ross faces Sunderland midfield dilemma with return of this key player

Jack Ross is confident skipper George Honeyman will return to the Sunderland squad for the trip to Bradford City.

Honeyman missed the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night as a result of concussion protocols having taken a bang on the head in training earlier that day.

Ross is hopeful he will be able to call upon his captain for tomorrow’s trip to Bradford City, with Honeyman set to return to training at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland’s options in midfield will further be boosted with the return of Lee Cattermole from a one-game ban. Bryan Oviedo will serve the first of his three-game ban following his straight red in the Posh draw in midweek.

Midfielder Luke O’Nien missed that game through illness and was sent home from training on Thursday, he will be assessed further today and has an outside chance of making the squad.

On team news, Ross said: “Lee’s suspension is obviously over.

“George, if he comes through [today] no problem will be fine in terms of the criteria for his recovery from his concussion so George will be back available.

“Luke O’Nien is still ill. He was in this morning but we sent him away again. Hopefully he might recover enough to take part in some training [Friday].

“Other than that, it is as we were. Obviously we add Bryan [Oviedo’s] suspension to that.”

Glenn Loovens (knee) and Lynden Gooch (hamstring) are also out. Charlie Wyke remains out until December, with Duncan Watmore edging his way back to fitness.