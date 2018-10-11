Jack Ross has this message for Sunderland teenage prospect Benji Kimpioka after first goal

Benji Kimpioka took just two minutes to score on his full Sunderland debut, but the youngster admits he should have added even more.

The Swede headed home an Aiden McGeady cross in the opening moments of the 3-1 win over Carlisle United.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal for Sunderland.

He came close to doing the same when Reece James whipped in across in early in the second half, but the 18-year-old was denied by a fine save.

It marked the latest stage in Kimpioka's development, having impressed in pre-season and featured against Peterborough United last week.

"I'm very happy and very proud. It's always good to get the win and also score a goal," Kimpioka said.

"Everyday I work hard for the opportunities like this and I got one which I'm very thankful for. I thank God and I thank the manager.

"It's a massive bonus to get the goal and it's motivation to go on and get more.

"I should have scored more, with the header and the other chance. I should score those chances, but you have to be patient. Hopefully I get more chances and I'll make sure I score them.

"Things are going really well and the squad feels like a family," he added.

"For example, Max Power is new here and yet it feels like he's been here ages, always helping the young players so I'm very grateful.

"It's nice for us young players to share these happy moments."

Jack Ross praised the 18-year-old and challenged him to improve his contribution off the ball.

"He has good attributes to his game but a lot that he needs to improve upon," Ross said.

"He's 18, so you would expect that.

"As a striker you can't ask anymore than that, to score so early in the game. Off the ball there's a lot he needs to improve on but he was a threat throughout.

"It's a good milestone for him, starting and getting his senior goal.

"Hopefully it's testament to the good work that goes in the academy."

Kimpioka will now head for international duty.