Jack Ross reveals why Sunderland ace didn't start at Walsall

Chris Maguire withdrew from the Sunderland starting line-up before kick-off with a rib complaint, Jack Ross has revealed.

The forward had been named in the starting XI at the Banks’s Stadium but was in clear discomfort in the warm-up and after a chat on the pitch with Ross, Maguire was replaced in the starting line-up by Bryan Oviedo.

Ross hopes the rib complaint, which he initially suffered in the League One clash against Walsall seven days before, isn’t a major issue and that he will be available to face Accrington Stanley this weekend.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Walsall in the second round FA Cup clash, with the replay scheduled for a week on Tuesday.

Skipper George Honeyman also missed the game with an ankle injury.

On Maguire, Ross said: “He picked up an injury here late on in the game last week but managed to play against Barnsley Tuesday and was good.

“He just felt a little bit of discomfort in training and it got worse overnight, in the warm up he was really struggling with it.

“I have spoken about the importance of progressing in the FA Cup but equally we have a lot of league games coming up.

“Our squad was stretched as well, it was a sensible decision.

“We have Bryan who can step in, it is not difficult for him, he is good enough and experienced enough to be able to do that.

“Chris I would hope be okay for next weekend, George likewise.

“Dylan [McGeouch] is hopefully back training the beginning of the week.” McGeouch has missed the past few weeks with a muscular problem.

Ross added: “Chris got a bang in the ribs, they can be peculiar injuries at times. Overnight it worsened, I can’t afford to take any chances.

“George picked up an ankle injury late on against Barnsley, he was desperate to play but we had to be sensible. We have important games coming up.”