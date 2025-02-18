Jobe, Le Fee, Cirkin - Sunderland's most valued player rated by transfer experts

Who is the most valuable player within Regis Le Bris' Sunderland squad?

It has already been an incredible season for Sunderland as head coach Regis Le Bris looks to end the club’s absence from the Premier League during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The former Lorient boss has made a mockery of suggestions his lack of experience in English football and the Championship would lead him to fail on Wearside and has established his side as a genuine contender for promotion into the top flight. There have been a number of memorable moments throughout the campaign including a remarkable double over North East rivals Middlesbrough, an impressive home win against Sheffield Wednesday and a dramatic comeback win at Swansea City as Dan Ballard, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham turned the game on its head after the hosts had gone two goals up inside 20 minutes.

The loan addition of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee and the permanent signing of French forward Wilson Isidor has added further quality to a Sunderland squad that already boasts several talents that have not yet hit their peak. The likes of Jobe, Chris Rigg, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume have all grabbed the attention of a number of clubs at the top level of the game - but they have remained on Wearside and will remain key players as Le Bris aims to bring Premier League football back to the Stadium of Light.

But who is Sunderland’s most valuable player? We enlist the help of transfer experts TransferMarkt to see who tips the list.

Who is Sunderland’s most valued player according to the transfer experts?

€150k - Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu €175k - Joe Anderson €300k - Jay Matete €500k - Tom Watson, Nectarios Triantis €700k - Milan Aleksic €800k - Niall Huggins, Jayden Danns €900k - Ian Poveda, Jewison Bennette €1.00m - Aji Alese, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi €1.50m - Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde, Nazariy Rusyn €2.00m - Jenson Seelt €2.50m - Timothee Pembele, Adil Aouchiche €2.80m - Alan Browne €3.50m - Patrick Roberts €4.00m - Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba €4.50m - Romaine Mundle €5.50m - Dan Neil €6.00m - Chris Mepham, Dennis Cirkin €7.00m - Salis Abdul Samed €8.50m - Trai Hume €12.00m - Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg €18.00m - Enzo Le Fee, Jobe Bellingham