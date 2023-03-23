Gardiner has had an excellent season in Premier League 2 Division 2, scoring regularly after stepping in to help replace the injured Max Thompson.

That has led to him landing some training opportunities with the senior group, and with the Premier League 2 campaign drawing to a close, he is now taking the next step by hopefully playing regular senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll be joining an environment he knows well, having played for the club’s academy before making the switch to Wearside. And he’ll be working closely with one of Sunderland’s greatest ever strikers in Kevin Phillips, who is head coach at Mariners Park.

Kevin Phillips has bolstered his South Shields squad by signing Harry Gardiner on loan

“We’re delighted to have signed Harry,” Phillips said.

“We’re very grateful to Sunderland for allowing him to join us on loan, and I’m sure it will be a great experience for him in men’s football after his progress with the U23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a challenge for Harry, but he brings lots of qualities to our squad and hopefully goals, too. He’s the type of striker who loves to run in behind and is a typical fox in the box with good movement.

“I’m excited to work with him and pleased to add some extra competition to the squad for the final six games.

“We’ve had a long, hard season and there is a bit of fatigue and tiredness among the players, so to be able to add a fresh pair of legs to challenge the others is very beneficial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad