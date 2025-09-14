Sunderland played out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon

Former Sunderland icon Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats’ summer transfer rebuild, hailing the club for their “clever” approach.

Regis Le Bris’ men brought in 14 players over the course of a hectic window, spending in excess of £150 million in the process. So far, their ambition has served them well, with Sunderland currently sitting on seven points after four matches in the Premier League.

Their most recent positive result came against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats playing out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. And in an interview with the Eagles for their matchday programme, Phillips, who represented both clubs during his own playing career, offered his view on Sunderland’s recruitment drive.

Reflecting on Sunderland’s return to the top flight, Phillips said: “It’s great to see my old club Sunderland in the Premier League after so long away. They’ve had a rough time over the last eight years and deserve to enjoy it now, it’s a club that means a lot to me.

“For a club of that size to be down in the third tier of English football for four years was crazy. The fans were naturally devastated because that stadium’s seen some great times over the years. For them to get back to the Premier League in the manner they did was brilliant.

“I think they’ve surprised a lot of people over the summer and will continue to do so this season. They’ve probably signed more players than I expected, but I think they’ve also been clever in the market, bringing in the right type of character. Granit Xhaka is a big signing and he was excellent in their last game against Brentford. Then again, he’ll have to be at his very best today – not many midfielders get the better of Palace’s two in the middle of the park. The recruitment looks to have got them in a good place so far. They’ve managed to already put a couple of wins on the board.”

He added: “I was at their win over Brentford and the atmosphere is electric up there – you can tell their fans are going to make the most of being back in the top-flight, throughout the season. Both sides are in great form and still seem to be riding that positive wave from last season. It means we should be in for an excellent game today. I was surprised by how much pace was in the Sunderland team last week and that’s something Oliver Glasner will have to be wary of. I’d imagine Palace will have the majority of possession – but then they have to be very careful in transition, because Sunderland are a threat. Whatever happens, it’ll be great to see two clubs that mean so much to me doing battle again in the Premier League.”

