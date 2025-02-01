Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have confirmed the surprise transfer deal with the striker committing until 2028

Sunderland have been handed a boost after it was announced that striker Wilson Isidor had signed a permanent deal with the club.

The Frenchman signed for the club initially last summer on a season-long loan, however, the deal has now been upgraded to a permanent transfer during January, with Isidor signing a contract to keep him at the Academy of Light until 2028.

The 24-year-old has netted nine times in the Championship so far this campaign and has featured 26 times under head coach Régis Le Bris. who he shares a good personal relationship.

Kristjaan Speakman said after the deal was signed: “Wilson’s made a really positive start to his time at Sunderland and we are delighted that he will remain with us permanently. Everyone can see that he thoroughly enjoys being part of our Club and he has performed at a very high standard.

“In finalising this transfer, it’s also pleasing to note how motivated Wilson was to commit his future to Sunderland. This process has no doubt been supported by the warm reception he’s received from our fan base, who I’m sure will be delighted that he is now officially red and white.”

Isidor added: “I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the Club, so I’m very happy. Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family. On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start.”

