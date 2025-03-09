Kristjaan Speakman has explained why Jewison Bennette has been allowed to leave Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristjaan Speakman has explained his decision to let Jewison Bennette leave Sunderland.

On Sunday evening, Sunderland confirmed that Bennette had departed Wearside, with the 20-year-old joining FC LNZ Cherkasy in Ukraine for an undisclosed fee. As the transfer window is still open in Ukraine, Bennette has moved to the Ukrainian Premier League with immediate effect. Though the money involved in the transfer wasn’t stated by the Black Cats, it has been heavily suggested that Sunderland will receive around £417k for the player, including bonuses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his transfer to the Stadium of Light in August 2022, Bennette made 21 senior appearances for the Black Cats and scored twice. Bennette netted a memorable equaliser away against Watford at Vicerage Road and also provided the assist for Chris Rigg’s first senior league goal against Southampton at the Stadium of Light

The winger also represented Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring against Spain, Japan, and Germany, but struggled to earn regular minutes behind hotshot Jack Clarke, who became the club’s most effective and valuable attacking outlet before his big-money move to Ipswich Town last summer. Bennette moved down to the under-21s to receive game time but again found himself behind up-and-coming starlet Tommy Watson, whose good form forced Bennette into an unfamiliar left-back position for Graeme Murty’s side.

Reacting to the move, Kristjaan Speakman said: “We believe Jewison needs to play regularly in a first-team environment, and due to the progression of our team, opportunities have become increasingly limited for him at Sunderland. This move will enable him to continue his development, and we believe this is the right step for him at an important time. We all wish Jewison well in the next chapter of his career.”

On Instagram, Bennette added: “Thank you very much to the fans and teammates for the way they welcomed me. The support of the fans from day 1 to my last day in Sunderland treated me in the best way possible. My teammates welcomed me in a good way in the dressing room and made me feel at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I will always carry those details in my heart. I wish them the best. I wanted to thank the U21 coaches. They helped me stay strong and focused on my goals. Now, I have a new opportunity, and I want to make the most of it. Thanks again to everyone, and good luck.”

Bennette joined Sunderland from CS Herediano in 2022 and initially featured on a relatively regular basis for the first team at the Stadium of Light. Last season, the attacker spent an ill-fated stint out on loan with Greek outfit Aris Saloniki, registering just two appearances during his time on the continent. This season, his only first-team action for Sunderland has been a nine-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup first-round defeat against Preston North End back in August.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

After the poor loan move to Aris last season, the 20-year-old failed to break into current senior head coach Régis Le Bris’ squad during the 2024-25 campaign and was given the green light to leave the club during the winter transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One club Charlton Athletic came in for the winger-turned-left-back on deadline day but missed out on signing Bennette after running out of time to conclude the deal as the 11pm trading curfew came and went without the papers being signed, hence the move to Ukraine, with the country’s transfer window still open.