Sunderland have completed their latest summer signing

Sunderland have completed the loan addition of Wilson Isidor.

The Zenit St Petersburg forward has joined until the end of the current campaign, with the Black Cats holding the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the 23-year-old had a ‘healthy’ record of scoring goals at the top level and would bringing extra speed and athleticism to Regis Le Bris’ forward options.

“Wilson's a mobile and athletic forward, who possesses senior experience and a healthy goalscoring record at the top level,” he said.

“We feel he's a good fit with our playing identity and he has the attributes to help the team in forward areas. He's excited to be here and we look forward to helping him settle in."

Sunderland are moving to strengthen their forward line as Jack Clarke closes in on a permanent move to Ipswich Town. The club are working on a move to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Roko Simic but the versatile Isidor is an important part of the jigsaw.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge and hoped to get the fans signing his name.

“I’m so happy to be here and sign for Sunderland,” Isidor said.

“It is an amazing club with a huge fanbase – and when a club like that wants you, it feels amazing. I didn’t hesitate. It was a natural decision. I always knew Sunderland was a big Club, so I can’t wait to get started and to see the Stadium of Light full. Hopefully, I can get the fans chanting my name.”