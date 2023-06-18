Luis Semedo has signed for Sunderland on a permanent deal from Benfica with Kristjaan Speakman revealing a high level of interest from other clubs in the striker.

It has now been confirmed that the Portugal youth player - also known as "Hemir" - will make the switch to Wearside on a five-year deal becoming the club's third summer signing after Nectar Triantis and Jobe Bellingham.

Sunderland have stated that the transfer fee paid from Sunderland to Benfica will remain undisclosed, as both fees for Nriantis and Bellingham were during their respective announcements too.

Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion were linked with Semedo last month before the transfer had opened but now becomes Sunderland's first senior striker signed on a permanent deal since the signing of Ross Stewart in the January of 2021.

“Hemir is very talented young player who’s motivated to develop and progress, sporting director Speakman said. "It was not an easy decision for him to leave a club where he has been since 8 years of age, and equally it was not an easy acquisition for us considering the level of interest in him.

"He will complement our existing options in the final third and he possesses some great physical and technical attributes, so we are really happy he’s chosen to continue his career with SAFC.”

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy.

Born in Lisbon, the striker also scored four goals in four appearances in the UEFA Youth League last term whilst cementing himself as a regular goal scorer for Benfica’s second team. Semedo has played for Portugal’s under-20s side but didn't feature for Benfica’s first team before departing.

After moving to Wearside, the striker said: “This is a big move for me and I am very excited to be here. Sunderland AFC have a lot of young players playing an important part in the team and I think this will be really good for my personal development.