Sunderland have appointed French head coach Régis Le Bris as Michael Beale’s permanent successor.

The Black Cats sacked previous boss Michael Beale last February after just 12 games in charge, following back-to-back Championship defeats. Mike Dodds then took interim charge of the first team until the end of the 2023-24 campaign as the Wearsiders finished 16th.

After a long and protracted summer search, Sunderland eventually landed on Le Bris after advanced talks with Will Still, who eventually picked Rens. Talk of Liam Rosenior and Pascal Jansen amongst others circled before Le Bris emerged as the club’s leading candidate having been on the radar of decision-makers for some time.

Having finally overcome the hurdle of securing a work permit for Le Bris, a significantly bigger hurdle post-brexit than in previous years, the final step was to finalise a fee and a compensation agreement with Lorient.

The French club confirmed on Saturday evening that Le Bris had departed the Ligue 1 outfit, clearing the way for his move to Wearside with the 48-year-old announced as Sunderland’s new head coach hours later. Le Bris has signed a three-year deal at the Academy of Light.

Following his appointment, Le Bris said: “I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city. I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character. All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn.

“The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy. I recognise the potential of our team, a group that has seen both successes and more difficult times. Our journey together has only just begun, and I am ambitious about what we can achieve. I want us to bring joy to our fans, not only through results, but also through our style of play, and I'm convinced that with commitment and hard work, we can write an exciting new chapter.”

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted to have attracted someone of Régis’ calibre to Sunderland. He is a talented coach, who is thoughtful and detailed in his approach and values strong relationships with players and staff. He is aligned with delivering our playing identity and he shares our ambition to win, as well as our passion for talent development. We are excited by the new ideas Régis will bring to Sunderland and look forward to supporting him in his new role.”

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus also commented on the appointment and thanked fans once again for their patience.

“I must start by thanking our fans for their patience and support throughout an extensive recruitment process. It was imperative for us to try and appoint a candidate who could build on the foundations we have established and play an integral part in fulfilling our long-term ambitions,” he said.

