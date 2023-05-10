Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has thanked Black Cats fans for their support ahead of Saturday's play-off semi-final first-leg at the Stadium of Light.

Over 5,000 Wearsiders watched Sunderland secure a 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the Championship - with the result ultimately securing a play-off spot after results elsewhere went Tony Mowbray's way.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, meaning Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs with the first leg at the Stadium of Light taking place this Saturday. The return fixture at Kenilworth Road takes place the following Tuesday.

And Sunderland owner Louis-Dreyfus was quick to react on social media and posted an Instagram story thanking fans for the support.

The message read: "We are Sunderland. We will keep fighting #TilTheEnd. Thanks for the support this season."

