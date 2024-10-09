Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wealth compared to Championship and Premier League owners as Sunderland target promotion

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 10:52 GMT

How much is Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reportedly worth compared to owners across the Premier League and Championship?

Sunderland’s measured approach to the transfer market and progression of young talents has paid some dividends as they head into the international break sat at the top of the Championship table.

With academy graduate Dan Neil captaining the side and Chris Rigg delivering on his undoubted talent, homegrown players have come to the fore as Regis Le Bris’ side have lost just two of their first nine league fixtures of the campaign.

However, shrewd additions such as Northern Ireland international Trai Hume, talented midfielder Jobe Bellingham and in-form winger Romaine Mundle are also playing lead roles in what already seems to be an exciting season at the Stadium of Light.

A promotion challenge seems to be on the cards and that, if successful, will present significant challenges for the Black Cats hierarchy as they would be catapulted into the lucrative world of the Premier League. Further investment would be required to succeed at the top level - but how much is Sunderland chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus worth compared to owners in the Championship and Premier League?

Owner: Erick Thohir and others - Net Worth: Unknown

1. Oxford United

Owner: Erick Thohir and others - Net Worth: Unknown Photo: Cameron Howard

Owner: 2020 Holdings Ltd - Net Worth: Unknown

2. Luton Town

Owner: 2020 Holdings Ltd - Net Worth: Unknown | Getty Images

Owner: Delia Smith - Net Worth: £36m

3. Norwich City

Owner: Delia Smith - Net Worth: £36m Photo: Stephen Pond

Owner: Simon Hallett - Net Worth: £66m

4. Plymouth Argyle

Owner: Simon Hallett - Net Worth: £66m | Getty Images

