Last Sunderland AFC FanZone of the year closed ahead of Southend clash due to 'poor weather'

The Stadium of Light FanZone, which provides entertainment and refreshments ahead of Sunderland AFC home games, will not open today due to bad weather.

Sunderland face Southend United at 3pm - and ahead of kick off, fans were invited to attend the zone to enjoy food, drinks and other family-friendly activities.

Today's FanZone experience was set to be the last one of the calendar year before reopening to the public in 2019, according to the club website.

Read more: Jack Ross hails 'outstanding' Sunderland support and reveals key role in promotion push



A message posted to the Stadium of Light Twitter account today said: "Due to poor weather conditions the #SAFC FanZone will be closed today.

"Please note, the @RedAndWhite2017's food bank will remain open and will be taking donations where the FanZone is situated."

Today was set to be the last FanZone of the year.

Related content: Sunderland AFC recap: Charlie Methven speaks out plus January transfer latest



The itinerary for today's FanZone experience was published by the club yesterday - but Wearside has today been battered by showers of rain as sleet, as well as cold winds.

Volunteers from Sunderland Foodbank and The Red And White Army will still be at the FanZone area today collecting donations of food, toiletries and cash to help those in need.