Accrington Stanley provide update on star striker ahead of Sunderland clash
Sunderland’s weekend opponents - Accrington Stanley - have provided an update on striker Billy Kee.
The popular forward is yet to feature for Stanley this term after netting 16 times last season, with the club confirming he is currently receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and bulimia.
In a statement, Kee and Stanley thanked supporters for their ongoing well-wishes while the club confirmed that they are continuing to support the striker.
The statement read: “Billy Kee would like to thank everyone for their ongoing messages of support as he battles depression, anxiety and bulimia.
“The striker has spoken out over the years about his ongoing issues but over the summer he has deteriorated and has been unable to return to play football for the Reds this season.
“He is currently under specialist treatment and the club is doing what it can to support Billy, who has been an integral part of the side both on and off the pitch for a number of years.”
Meanwhile, Benji Kimpioka insists he is ‘satisfied’ at Sunderland - as talks remain ongoing over his future at the club.
The youngster broke into Jack Ross’ first-team squad last season, announcing his arrival with two goals in the EFL Trophy.
And while first-team chances have been elusive this term, Sunderland remain keen on extending the 19-year-old’s contract - which is set to expire this summer.
Talks are believed to be ongoing with the Swedish youth international, who has formed part of Elliott Dickman’s under-23 side in recent weeks.
Kimpioka himself has remained coy on his future plans, but hinted he is ‘satisfied’ with life on Wearside - and is keen to see the side return to the top flight.
Speaking to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, the striker said: “I decided to move to Sunderland early, and then things have not been so good for the club, but I am satisfied with my development.
“I have grown into life as a foreign professional and developed as a player.
“The situation has stabilized. Sunderland is a big club that should be in the Premier League.
“I strongly believe the club will start climbing.”