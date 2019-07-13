'Announce McGeady contract extension!': Sunderland fans delighted but want more after Jordan Willis signing
Sunderland have signed free agent Jordan Willis and Sunderland fans are extremely happy about it.
The former Coventry City defender had significant interest from several Championship outfits but now seems to has opted for the switch to Wearside after taking advice from ex-Sunderland player David Meyler.
At 24-years-old, Willis has been a mainstay in the Sky Blues’ side for a number of years and was offered an improved deal by the club.
However, Coventry-born Willis opted to leave having made over 200 appearances.
The former England under-18 and under-19 international played a key role in an EFL Trophy win and scored in Coventry’s 2018 League Two play-off final win.
Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the news:
@Fantanafest73: “I'm liking the type of sensible signings we are making this time round, less panic more thought whisper it quietly..... Dare I say quietly, Cautiously confident”
@GavinEvs: “Now announce McGeady contract extension!!”
@SAFC_NYorkshire: “Welcome to Sunderland! Ha’way the lads!!!”
@JohnFromLeague1: “So Jordan Willis has turned down moves to Derby, Bristol City & Luton to join massive Sunderland.
“Why are we able to just take Coventry’s best players at will? We could probably take Highfield Rd & The Ricoh Arena as well if we wanted to. #PUSB #SAFC”
@LukeyD1912: “Jordan Willis on a free is a top signing i have to admit. Get Marcus Maddison in along with a young central midfielder and a number ten it’ll be a good window”
“#CCFC wanted to keep him and their manager expected him to go to a Championship club (plenty were interested). No complaints here.”
@paulthomase: “@MichaelBowers15 “Many championship clubs in for him”
@TheRokerEnd: “Jordan Willis set to sign for Sunderland. Powerful and quick defender that we’ve been crying for. #SAFC”
@WallyG1983: “The new Vincent Kompany, welcome aboard Jordan son”
@JRGreen99: “Great coup that considering teams in league above were interested”
@SafcRer: “If we get it done today or over weekend great be a good signing”
@christoph_21: “Would be lying if I said I remembered seeing Jordan Willis play, but he's been a regular at this level since 19 and signs for #SAFC at a good age.”