Bailey Wright says it was a pleasure working at Sunderland everyday as he created several highlights with the Black Cats.

The 30-year-old centre-back has left the club by mutual consent to pursue an opportunity overseas, bringing an end to a three-and-a-half-year spell on Wearside.

Wright made 107 appearances for Sunderland and played a big part in the club’s promotion from League One, which was sealed by beating Wycombe in the play-off final at Wembley.

During a final interview with the club, Wright was asked about his highlights during his time at Sunderland.

“Wembley is obviously high up on the list,” he replied. “Just the whole experience of that day. Then the play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday and the way we did it, the run we went on to do that, everything was incredible.

“But if there’s anything I could highlight outside of that, doing well in the Carabao Cup and playing against Arsenal. I thought we did really well against them even though the scoreline might not suggest that.

“It felt like the club was starting to get a taste of I guess the good old days in many ways and you felt like we could mix it with the best. Belief was growing and obviously since then things have gone from strength to strength.

“We won the Papa Johns which a lot of people kind of forget about because no one was there to watch it, obviously I didn’t play but just being part of the group and experiencing a lot of those good memories.