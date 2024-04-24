Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland under-21s boss Graeme Murty says most of this summer’s contract decisions have already been made - with some deals coming to an end.

The likes of Ellis Taylor, Michael Spellman (both 21) and Caden Kelly (20), who have all played for the Black Cats’ first team are all into the final few months of their contracts. Sunderland’s under-21s side will play their final scheduled league match of the campaign against Blackburn on Sunday but have qualified for the knockout stages of Premier League 2, which will start next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about contract talks and where the club stands, Murty told the Echo: “Most decisions have been made and been conveyed to the players.”

Taylor was part of Sunderland’s first-team squad several times at the start of this season, before suffering an injury setback earlier this year. The wideman made his first appearance since January as the young Black Cats beat Liverpool 2-1 at Eppleton CW, captaining the side and playing 75 minutes at right-back.

“It’s really important for him and his career because he’s a great person to work with and a good player,” Murty replied when asked about Taylor’s return. “He’s a bit rusty from where he was but his attitude and his drive and his personality kind of transmits itself to the group.