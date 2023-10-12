Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stoke defender Ben Wilmot will miss this month’s match against Sunderland after being ruled out for around three months with a knee injury.

The Potters have several injury issues after winning just one of their last eight league games, while they only had two recognised defenders available for their 2-0 defeat against Leicester last weekend.

Stoke were also without Lynden Gooch, Ryan Mmaee, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens, Tyrese Campbell and Ki-Jana Hoever for the match at the King Power Stadium, with Potters boss Alex Neil hopeful some players will be able to return after the international break.

Former Newcastle and Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark has signed a contract at Stoke until the end of the season and could make his debut for the club against Sunderland at the bet365 Stadium next weekend.

Wilmot has been a key player for Stoke under Neil and had started the club’s first 10 league games before his injury setback during last week’s match against Southampton. “Since I’ve been here, Ben has played every single match for me when he’s been available so I think everyone will know how highly I rate him,” Neil told Stoke’s website when discussing the defender’s injury.