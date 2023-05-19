Carl Winchester says he will always treasure his time at Sunderland after confirming he will leave the club this summer.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Stadium of Light is set to expire, after spending a year on loan at Shrewsbury during the 2022/23 season.

Winchester joined Sunderland in January 2021 from Forest Green and played a key part during the Black Cats’ League One promotion campaign.

The midfielder made 67 appearances for Sunderland, scoring four goals, and was also called up to the Northern Ireland squad during his time on Wearside.

After his loan spell at Shrewsbury came to an end, Winchester posted on his Instagram page: “My time at Sunderland is officially up.

“I’d like to thank everyone associated with the club for giving me the opportunity to play for such a huge club.

“Growing up if anyone had said I’d be playing for Sunderland and achieve promotion at that level I’d snap their hand off.

“From my team-mates I’ve met some friends for life and to the fans who gave us support every week I will always treasure those moments, so I’d like to wish the club nothing but success in the future. Ha’way the lads.

“And to Shrewsbury Town I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to come and play.

“To my team-mates and staff and everyone involved in the club I’d like to thank you for a great season on and off the pitch! As well I’ve met some friends for life.

