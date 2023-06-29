Championship clubs will be allowed to name nine substitutes in their matchday squads during the 2023/24 season - an increase from seven the previous campaign.

A vote was held by second-tier teams regarding the change, with clubs reportedly split about the new rule.

Like last season, teams will be allowed to make five substitutes, while receiving a maximum of two additional concussion substitutions.

The use of five substitutes instead of three was introduced as a temporary measure in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was then reintroduced at the start of last season.

League One and League Two clubs will still only be allowed to name seven substitutes in their matchday squads and use five of them.

According to the Daily Mail, clubs lower down the EFL were concerned by the potential increase in costs, with some not wanting to commit to the extra spend on hotel rooms and travel.

