News from around the Championship as West Brom announce which players will be leaving the club this summer.

Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila is one of seven senior players set to be released by West Brom.

The Baggies, who were beaten by Southampton in the Championship play-offs last week, have also confirmed Matt Phillips, Adam Reach, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Martin Kelly and Jovan Malcolm will leave the club following the end of their contracts this summer. New deals have been offered to midfielder Alex Mowatt, as well as defenders Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley.

M’Vila signed a short-term deal at the Hawthorns in January and made nine appearances for the club, including just three starts. The 33-year-old was linked with a return to Sunderland, where he impressed on loan during the 2015/16 season, before joining West Brom, yet former Black Cats boss Michael Beale dismissed those reports at the time.

Sunderland’s interim head coach Mike Dodds was then asked about M’Vila before the Black Cats’ match against West Brom in April, after the midfielder had made his first Baggies start.

"I think the midfield is probably an area that needs addressing moving forwards, but what I would say about Yann M’Vila is that (a 2-0 win over Rotherham) was his first game he’s played (started) for West Brom,” replied Dodds.

"I don’t know what the circumstances are for him, or for West Brom, but if we had signed him in January, then in the same circumstances, we would only have been seeing him with four games to go. In terms of that situation, that’s the point I would make to people. He’s only made his first start now, so he probably wouldn’t have helped us (in the short term).

