Striker linked with Sunderland and Ipswich set to have contract option triggered
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackburn are reportedly set to trigger a one-year contract extension in Sam Gallagher’s deal following interest from elsewhere.
Ipswich were said to be interested in the 28-year-old in January, before signing Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth, while Sunderland and Birmingham were also credited with interest.
Gallagher missed a large part of this season with an injury, meaning he scored just three goals in 24 league appearances, yet, according to TeamTalk, Blackburn have taken up the option to extend the striker’s contract by an additional year. Talks are also said to be ongoing about extending the striker’s deal beyond 2025.
Sunderland will be looking to sign at least one new striker this summer after they were unable to bring in another forward in January. The Black Cats signed four young forwards last summer and will have to weigh up whether to loan out players such as Hemir Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda next season.