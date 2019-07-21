Charlie Adam 's potential Blackpool return is on, Sunderland star wanted by European clubs whilst Paul Lambert rubbishes QPR bid - League One round-up
European duo Rosenborg and Club Brugge have been re-linked with an approach for Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo, according to the Northern Echo.
The Costa Rica international has received offers from Europe in Norway and Belgium but his wage demands are making it hard for any deal to be completed.
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has described QPR’s reported £250,000 bid for Alan Judge as “absolutely nowhere near the level” required for the club to sell.
Former Blackpool, star Charlie Adam is open to a return to Bloomfield Road after his contract with Stoke City expired this summer.
Reports suggest the ex-Liverpool man, who made over 100 appearances for Blackpool, has entered discussions with the Lancashire club.
Manager Simon Grayson has remained open to the possibility of Adam’s emotional return to the club, and it looks as if the deal could now have legs - although wages could prove to be a stumbling block
Swindon look set to miss out in Bradford City’s Eoin Doyle - whilst Blackpool have decided against pursuing the striker after bagging Ryan Hardie from Rangers. The striker netted ten in 37 games for Bradford City last season as they exited League One.
Ex-Bristol City star Byron Moore looks set to sign for Plymouth after exiting crisis club Bury, according to reports.
Moore transferred to the Shakers last campaign and enjoyed a good season scoring five league goals in 36 appearances to help them to promotion back to League One.