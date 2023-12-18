Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Neil has thanked former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray after sticking with him at challenging times last season.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a regular starter under Mowbray, who was sacked by the Black Cats after 15 months in charge at the start of December. Since then, players have reached out to their former head coach separately to wish him good luck in the future.

“I sent him a text,” Neil told the Echo when asked if he’d been in touch with Mowbray. “I left it a few days because I knew he’d be getting bombarded. I sent him a text and he replied straight away. I just wished him all the best and he did the same. I wish him all the best in the future for whatever he decides to do.”

On his time playing under Mowbray, the midfielder added: “I reflect on it with good memories. I think he was integral in the way the club has developed over the last 18 months. Going from a League One side, let’s just stay in the Championship, to now we are fighting to get in the play-offs and get promoted. I think it comes down to him, his style of football and the way he managed us as people and players.

“For me personally there were times last year where I maybe wasn’t at my best but he stuck with me. I think that has really helped me going into this year and developed me as a player. I can’t thank him enough.”

After Mowbray’s sacking, Sunderland won back-to-back games against West Brom and Leeds under interim boss Mike Dodds, before losing 1-0 at Bristol City. Former QPR and Rangers boss Michael Beale is now expected to be appointed as the Black Cats’ new head coach ahead of Saturday’s match against Coventry, with Dodds set to retain a significant role with the senior coaching team.

When asked about the last few weeks with Dodds in charge, Neil replied: “It’s been good, I’ve really enjoyed it. I think he has tweaked a few things and I think the changes has been quite good for the lads, I think we have responded to it well.

“Certain things through the week we’ve changed, and then game plans. I don’t think anyone expected us to do that on Tuesday against Leeds. Everything we’ve said about the game plan in the last few weeks, that’s exactly what’s happened. The last two games we exected it really well. I’d say for 80 minutes today (at Bristol City) we executed it really well but couldn’t kind of finish the puzzle in the final third.”