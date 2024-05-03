Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl says Sunderland remain a dangerous opponent despite the Black Cats’ disappointing end to the season.

Wednesday will travel to the Stadium of Light on the final day of the Championship season knowing a point will secure their place in the division next season. The Owls have been in excellent form to climb out of the relegation zone, with Rohl’s side on a five match unbeaten run. Sunderland, meanwhile, have won just two of their last 12 league games under interim boss Mike Dodds.

Rohl’s results since taking charge at Hillsborough have impressed many, with several clubs said to be interested in the German. It’s been claimed the 35-year-old is on Sunderland’s shortlist, as the Black Cats look for a permanent head coach this summer, with two years left on his contract at Wednesday.

When asked about facing Sunderland this weekend, Rohl said: “I think they want to try and say goodbye to the fans and take some points now. Of course they have had some up and downs but when you look at the results, in the last five games they didn’t concede so many goals. They didn’t score too many goals but they are still trying.

“It’s a young group of players with high potential, it’s a high-potential squad. If they come in a flow and we are not ready for this then of course they can play a little bit with freedom and this is always dangerous. For us we need to show them how strong we are, show them our mindset, and if we do this we have a great opportunity.

“In the Championship you can’t go into a Championship game and think they are not playing for something. Of course they are playing also for a last win on their last matchday.”

