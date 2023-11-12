Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson has praised Black Cats supporters after he returned to the Stadium of Light with Birmingham City.

Sunderland won the Championship fixture 3-1, as an own goal from Sanderson helped Tony Mowbray’s side retake the lead following Koji Miyoshi’s first-half equaliser for the Blues. “It rebounded off me and went in, it happens, it’s football,” Sanderson replied when asked about the own goal. “We are then 2-1 down and are trying to chase the game and they score again. It was just a lack of concentration.”

Sanderson made 27 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions during the 2020/21 season before his loan spell from Wolves was cut short due to a back injury. The defender wasn’t able to play in front of fans during his spell on Wearside due the Covid-19 pandemic but still has fond memories of his time in the North East.

“It was good,” said Sanderson when asked about coming back to the Stadium of Light. “I have good memories here, apart from when I got injured, but it was good to see some familiar faces. Sunderland fans have always been class and there are a lot of them so I’ve got nothing but good memories here.”