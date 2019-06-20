Doncaster Rovers could lose manager to Hull City and star striker to Sunderland - League One round-up
Hull have made an official approach for Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann as the club look to strengthen with versatile Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf
McCann, 39, led Rovers to a sixth-placed finish in League One last season before they were beaten by Charlton in the play-off semi-finals but is yet to make a decision on his future.
Sheaf, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder who can also play in defence, is highly-rated by the Gunners but could leave the London club on loan next campaign.
Meanwhile, Rovers hitman John Marquis continues to be linked with a £1million move to Sunderland, who sold Reece James to Donny yesterday.
Other League One news:
Portsmouth will not be pursuing their interest in MK Dons forward Chuls Aneke - Pompey also recently pulled out of the race to sign Plymouth striker Freddie Lapado. However, they are believed to be close to signing Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 25-year-old joined the Blues last summer in a £750,000 deal from Bristol Rovers, but struggled with injury at Portman Road and netted just one goal in 17 appearances.
He had been tracked by Pompey prior to making the move to Suffolk before again being linked with the Fratton Park club in January.
Kenny Jackett’s side have reportedly also opened talks to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans whilst Oxford United have also been linked with a move for the former Wales international.
Bristol City are eyeing £350,000-rated Sydney FC midfielder Brando O'Neill - however, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers are also interested.