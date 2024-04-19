Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland could come up against some of their former players when they host Millwall this weekend - with Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman set to return to the Stadium of Light.

Watmore has just returned from an injury setback but came off the bench and scored in the Lions’ 3-1 win over Cardiff last time out. Honeyman missed the match after sustaining a shoulder issue against Leicester the weekend before, but could return for the Sunderland fixture.

To find out how the pair have fared under manager Neil Harris, who returned to the club in February, we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Grace on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Can you see Watmore coming back into Millwall’s starting XI?

AG: “It’s hard to know with Dunc because he gives you a lot of effort and a lot of desire. His end product sometimes does leave a little bit to be desired, but to be fair to him he’ll run for the team, he’ll give the passion for the team. You could see that in his celebration last week. I think he’s somebody who fits well into a Harris team. He does the running, he does the hard graft that’s needed to play in a Harris team.

“He’s been out wide and hasn’t featured through the middle under Harris at all. That role has been pretty much filled by Michael Obafemi. Watmore has been out on the wing and to be honest he was used there under Gary Rowett. He’s not really had a chance through the middle since he’s come to the club.

“In terms of whether he’ll start, I’m not sure. He came on for Romain Esse at half-time last week. He is one who has been in and out under Harris, he’s been out with an injury. He’s also scored twice since Harris has come in so is someone who Harris does like. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him start on Saturday.”

How has Honeyman fared at Millwall this season?

AG: “George is another one, he has so much passion for the team. He runs and does everything you’d expect him to do. He’s a leader on the pitch, which is evident. He’s another one who has played out wide since Harris has come in.

“Albeit he doesn’t have much in terms of an end product, he doesn’t score many goals, but he’s certainly a key and important person to have in your team. The injury he had was a shoulder, the same shoulder he had surgery on so there was a bit of concern.