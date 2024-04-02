Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien says the players have to take responsibility after their 5-1 defeat against Blackburn at the Stadium of Light.

Interim boss Mike Dodds described the performance as ‘completely unacceptable,’ with Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics scoring twice in the first half. Blackburn then put the game beyond doubt after the interval, with Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen getting on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart. Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts, before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had to have a little bit of time after the game to decompress a little bit, emotions, anger, a lot of emotions were there at the end of it,” said O’Nien after the match. “People might say it’s one to forget, I think it’s far from that. I think it’s one to remember, one to use and one to motivate. One to never happen again.

“We have to dissect that, it’s chalk and cheese from the weekend. When you have a performance that bad there is so much to take from it that we will.