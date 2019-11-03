Ex-Newcastle United defender wanted Sunderland job after Jack Ross sacking

Southend United manager Sol Campbell.

The Black Cats won 1-0 thanks to Luke O’Nien’s diving header to maintain their unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light this campaign.

It was an important victory for Sunderland after the defeat to Shrewsbury Town and ahead of a three-game break in league action, with Sunderland now involved in two EFL Trophy games and the FA Cup clash against Gillingham next weekend.

Ex-Newcastle United defender Campbell, prior to his appointment at Southend, had applied for the Sunderland job and spoke to club bosses following Jack Ross’ sacking, though Parkinson was always a leading contender to replace the Scot.

When quizzed on Sunderland’s chances of promotion, Campbell said: “They have the budget, they have the fans, the home form will definitely get them there, that is key if you want to get in the play-offs and have a chance of going up.

“Where they want to be, they aren’t now, it doesn’t really match up with the facilities, the set-up, Sunderland need to be higher than where they are.

“But there are no gimmes, you have to work and earn it. You have to earn the right to play before you can start bossing the game.

“That is what they have to do now to try and kick on.”