Ex-Newcastle youth and Sunderland 'target' Marcus Maddison opens up on Peterborough United future and contract talks
Marcus Maddison says contract talks at Peterborough United have been put back to the new year.
The Posh midfielder is out of contract next summer and has long been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light but insists he is happy for contract talks to take a back seat and for him to concentrate on his football.
“We have put that conversation back to the new year,” Maddison told the Peterborough Telegraph when asked about his future.
“The chairman is happy to let me concentrate on my football and that suits me.
“August was a productive month for me and the team. We started slowly, but now the new players and the rest of us have gelled we have started to play well.
“I came back a lot later than the rest of the team so I am still behind them physically. I’ve been in pain at times and I often just go home to sleep, but as long as I’m ready to play on a Saturday it’s all good.
“I’m still not at peak fitness, but I am getting there,” added the former Newcastle United youth.
Earlier this summer, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed Maddison was offered to Sunderland this summer.
Sunderland were never likely to splash out on big-money signings this summer and Maddison has a release clause of £2.5 million in his current Posh contract.
The winger is, however, out of contract next summer and Sunderland officials have hinted they may revisit when the boyhood SAFC fan is available on a free.