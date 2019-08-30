Ex-Sunderland defender eyed by TWO League One rivals
Former Sunderland loanee Jimmy Dunne could be set for a return to League One – with two of the Black Cats' rivals believed to be interested in his services.
The centre back, who was an unused substitute as his parent club Burnley lost to Sunderland on Wednesday evening, will be allowed to leave Turf Moor on loan this summer.
And the Sun claim that Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley would be interested in a deal for the youngster.
Dunne, who still has ambitions of a career with the Premier League side, admits he would be willing to make a move.
Speaking to Burnley’s match day programme, he said: “For me to be involved in anything with Burnley would be amazing and I’m always going to push towards it.
“But if the gaffer feels I need to play more first-team football and keep pushing that way, I’m more than happy to go that route as well.”