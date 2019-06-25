Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter set for shock move to PSV Eindhoven
Robbin Ruiter could be about to trade League One for the Champions League – according to reports.
The Dutch stopper was released by the Black Cats at the end of last season, having found himself playing second fiddle to the impressive Jon McLaughlin.
And since leaving the Stadium of Light, Ruiter is thought to have been in high demand – with a number of clubs courting the experienced head.
But the 32-year-old could now be set for a shock switch to PSV Eindhoven, according to reports from Dutch outlet Eindhovens Blagdad.
They claim that the Dutch side are weighing-up whether to make a move for Ruiter ahead of their Champions League qualifying tie with FC Basel next month, having been hit by a goalkeeping injury crisis.
Only one senior stopper – Jeroen Zoet – is expected to be fit, meaning they could swoop for the former Sunderland man to act as cover.